Eritrea: Health Awareness Campaign

According to Nurse Merhawi Hadgu, Head of the health services there, regular basic pre-and post-natal treatment, as well as medication for children below 5 years of age, and vaccination programs are being provided in the locality. He further explained that efforts being exerted to control the prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, coupled with the awareness raising programs have ensured the set goals.

