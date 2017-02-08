Eritrea: Village Regrouping

8 February 2017

Asmara — During an assessment meeting conducted in Keren, the Governor of Anseba region, Mr. Ali Mahmud, underlined that the regrouping of villages have made significant contribution in enabling the residents have better access to social services.

The number of mothers undergoing delivery in hospitals has increased and that women's participation in adult education program has equally registered 55% growth.

As regards agricultural activities, over 58 thousand hectares have been cultivated and good harvest has been collected.

