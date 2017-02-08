Eritrea: Potable Water Supply in Beilul Sub-Zone

Eritreans nationals residing in Switzerland, Canada, Germany and Greece have donated a total of 13,000 Euro and 9,000 US… Read more »

The new facility that incurred 2.2 million Nakfa would spare the public of the inconvenience previously encountered. The beneficiaries stated that they used to encounter hardship resulting from traveling long distance to fetch water that was not up to standard.

Asmara — The residents of Unda, Beilul sub-zone have expressed satisfaction with potable water supply. Mr. Abubeker Husein, Managing Director in Beilul Administrative area, stated that the local residents used to travel long distance in search of water.

