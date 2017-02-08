South Africa: 'Ghost Town' Awaits the Presidential Cavalcade

analysis

President Jacob Zuma will not only address a post-Sona rally but also meet with business leaders for lunch before his address. The lunch will take place at Grand West Casino. One could hardly think of a less appropriate place to discuss "radical economic transformation".

Our government is adept at irony.

President Jacob Zuma will address a crowd of "10,000 people" at the Grand Parade in Cape Town after his State of the Nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

As Mandela did, we are told.

"Zuma is no Mandela," one might add.

The rally has been styled as an "in touch" President speaking to "ordinary" citizens instead of being sashayed off to an expensive dinner. Spot the irony when Zuma comes to Parliament amid tighter security than ever before. Journalists and civil society groups have raised concerns about the unprecedented security measures in place for this year's Sona.

Lest we forget it was the State Security Agency (SSA) that was at the centre of the "signal jamming" debacle at Sona 2015. Usually the security overkill starts on the highway leading into the Cape Town CBD with military police and armoured vehicles dotted around pointlessly. Last year saw snipers on rooftops and...