8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: On the New Hate Speech Law (And Steve Hofmeyr)

analysis By Pierre De Vos

The criminalisation of individual harmful acts of bigotry will almost certainly not end racism and racial exploitation, sexism and patriarchy, homophobia and heteronormative marginalisation. But will the adoption of the draft Prevention and Combatting of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill nevertheless have a modest impact for the better? And what about the argument that the hate speech provision as it is currently formulated will have a chilling effect on robust political debate?

The criminal law is not a particularly effective way to deal with structural inequality and exploitation or with its morbid symptoms. Unless the material and symbolic conditions which perpetuate racial exploitation, patriarchy and heteronormative marginalisation are eradicated (something criminal law provisions can hardly be expected to do), our society will not be rid of racism, sexism and homophobia.

Bemoaning the fact that many South Africans get obsessed with specific "events" of racism (like Penny Sparrow's racist outburst), instead of focusing on the structural issues that produce such events, and arguing that it might be better to shift from speaking of "racism" to speaking of "white supremacy", University of Pretoria academic Joel Modiri, wrote in a Daily Maverick column last year that:

"white supremacy must be understood more...

