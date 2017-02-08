8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Evita's Luthuli Housekeeping Report of 2017 - Let Us Again Make South Africa Great Again

analysis By Pieter-Dirk Uys

This speech was to be the basis for President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) at the opening of Parliament on February 9, 2017. On January 19 it was hacked by Russians and on January 20 plagiarised by America. The speech has since been re-conceived, fake news and alternative facts removed, and was presented to the Cape Town Press Club on Tuesday February 7 as the annual Luthuli Housekeeping Report by MRS EVITA BEZUIDENHOUT.

We in the ruling party are now joined with the people of South Africa in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we can determine the course of our rainbow nation and the continent for years to come. Yes, we will face more challenges. Yes, we will confront great hardships. But we will get the job done eventually.

Every five years after a democratic free and fair election, we gather on the steps of our non-racial, non-sexist Parliament to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, usually from the same party to the same party.

And so we are grateful to our fellow comrades for their gracious aid throughout these...

