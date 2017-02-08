8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Life Esidimeni 94 - Solidarity Brings Class Action Lawsuit, to Surprise of Many

Solidarity's upliftment body plans on Wednesday to announce a class action case on behalf of relatives of the 94 patients who died after being transferred out of Life Esidimeni. The problem is, few people involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy know about it. By GREG NICOLSON.

Solidarity Helping Hand, an arm of trade union Solidarity, on Wednesday plans to announce a class action lawsuit against the Gauteng department of health on behalf of relatives of the 94 patients who died after being transferred out of Life Esidimeni last year. The class action will seek compensation for the pain and suffering endured by the families of those who died. Helping Hand said the deaths occurred due to the gross negligence of the department and the class action would ensure the department is held responsible and the families find some relief.

Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report, released last week, blamed top officials in the Gauteng health department for the deaths, causing public outrage and the resignation of Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. A number of criminal charges have been laid against those involved, but Solidarity Helping Hand's planned class action will be the first civil action.

Those who have been involved in...

