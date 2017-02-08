Zimbabwe: Floods Risk Ebbs

The risk of flooding is now low in some districts owing to decreased rainfall activity across the country, the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has said. In its situational update for week beginning February one to nine 2017, CPU acting director Mrs Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said precipitation amounts dropped from a high of about 90mm to about 55mm in 24 hours. She said districts like Chinhoyi were even receiving precipitation amounts as low as 18mm in 24 hours.

Mrs Ndlovu said these changes contributed to reduced chances of flooding in some low lying areas.

"Due to the current rainfall activities being received in the country, the chances of flooding in all low lying areas like Muzarabani, Middle Sabi, Chikwalakwala, Malipati, Gokwe and Tsholotsho are low to medium," she said. "However, the situation can drastically change due to isolated heavy rainfall received."

Mrs Ndlovu said flows into Runde (confluence with Tokwe-Masvingo), Limpopo (Beitbridge) and Sanyati (Copper Queen-Midlands) have also decreased due to low precipitation amounts, reducing the possibility of flooding in Chiredzi, Chikwalakwala and Gokwe districts.

She said probability of flooding was still high in areas such as Kanyemba in Mashonaland Central and some parts of Manicaland as Zambezi and Odzi rivers have now received above expected flows.

"Areas in Mbire District such as Kanyemba and Chidodo and extreme east of Manicaland Province are at risk of flooding," said Mrs Ndlovu. "The average soil moisture is saturated and if they continue to receive rainfall these areas will be flooded.

Mrs Ndlovu said there have also been increased flows into Manyame (Auralia- Mashonaland West) and Save rivers (Condo dam-Manicaland), which could also lead to flooding in Muzarabani and middle to lower Save.

The CPU says a total of 92 people have drowned and 10 were struck to death by lighting, leaving 96 injured since the beginning of the year. About 1 059 homes were damaged by rains, leaving 82 families homeless.

In addition, 70 small dams have breached and other infrastructure like roads, clinics and schools were also destroyed as a result of the floods.