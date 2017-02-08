A 27 year old man was last week nabbed for wearing a military cap.

Gibson Mhike is set to appear at the local magistrates' courts this week charged with unlawful possession of camouflage uniforms.

According to a police report, Mhike was shopping at a supermarket in the mining town when he was spotted putting on a military cap by members of the national army.

He was ordered to surrender the cap but a misunderstanding arose over the issue resulting in the soldiers taking Mhike to Zvishavane Police Station where a docket was opened.

Recently, the Zimbabwe National Army banned the sale and wearing of military regalia by members of the public.

"The Zimbabwe National Army has noted with grave concern that there is increased proliferation in the selling and wearing of military regalia, especially camouflage replicas by members of the public.

Resultantly, there has also been an increase in the number of armed robberies by criminals wearing clothes resembling military uniforms or replicas of camouflage.

There are also cases of individuals who are bent on tarnishing the image of the ZNA. The ZNA will guard against the misuse and abuse of its uniforms or any apparel resembling such.

It is against this background that the ZNA wishes to advise traders and members of the public that it is unlawful to sell and wear any military regalia or replica whether from Zimbabwe or any other country," read part of a press release by director army public relations, Alphios Makotore in December last year.

Since the ban a number of people have been arrested and appeared in court for selling and wearing army regalia and replicas.

Recently, a Diasporan was arrested in the Midlands mining town for wearing army colours and was fined by the courts.