Zimbabwe: U.S. Envoy Raps Trump Ban

United States ambassador Mr Harry Thomas Jnr has said some people are now questioning his country's claim to morality and what it preaches to the world after recently inaugurated president Donald Trump restricted immigrants from seven Muslim countries. Mr Thomas Jnr was speaking last week in Harare, while addressing guests to a reception to mark the administrative transition from the Barack Obama to the Trump administration.

"Before I conclude, I want to let you know that we cannot ignore current events," he said. "Many of you are wondering about the president's Executive Order. Some are saying how can you preach to us or claim the moral high ground. We are seeking clarifications from Washington."

Mr Thomas Jnr said although Mr Trump recently signed the Executive Order restricting immigrants from the seven Muslim countries, the US cherished immigrants as they had contributed immensely to its development.

"We remain the country where recent immigrants created e-Bay, Google, Instagram, Tesla, Uber and Venmo," he said. "Incidentally Venmo's co-founder, Iqram Magdon Ismail, is a Zimbabwean-American. We will continue to benefit from immigrants.

"I am married to a green card holder (permanent resident) and two of my children are green card holders. They love America and they appreciate, as I do, the challenges of immigration that have made our country great.

"Zimbabwe too, is a nation of immigrants and indigenous people. Zimbabweans hail from Europe, Asia and other parts of Africa and what I so admire is your collective belief that things will get better."

Mr Trump issued the ban on people travelling from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia and also banned new refugees admissions.

His Executive Order was consistent with his pledge during his campaign for the presidency to stop immigrants from many Muslim-majority countries, especially those loosely defined as historically prone to terrorism.

US courts suspended the travel ban over the weekend.

The ban sent shockwaves throughout the world, with some in the United States, mainly human rights organisations and advocacy groups, slamming Mr Trump as they viewed the move to be at variance with the country's values and image.

Mr Thomas Jnr said the peaceful transfer of power between Mr Obama and Mr Trump was cherished, despite the problems that haunted the elections and the choice of candidates.

Addressing the same gathering, Mr Thomas Jnr said people living with HIV in Zimbabwe and residing in drought-stricken areas would benefit from a United States $4 million donation.

This funding brings the total US support to alleviate the effects of drought to $131 million, assisting two million people since June 2015.

Mr Thomas said the funding came from his country's President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).