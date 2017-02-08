THE Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it will set up an inland customs clearing facility in Livingstone in Southern Province.

ZRA Commissioner General, Kingsley Chanda said it was saddening that trucks with goods which were not cleared were allowed to park in private parking yards, a situation that leads to goods being smuggled.

Mr Chanda said clearing agents whose goods were released before clearing would have their licenses revoked.

This is according to a statement released by ZRA senior communications officer Oliver Nzala.

He said the authority would now set up its own parking yard with full security.

"The authority will not relent in its efforts of ensuring that smuggling is brought to an end especially at borders such as Nakonde and Livingstone.

"Perpetrators of smuggling will be brought to book and ensure that all taxes due to the government are recovered," Mr Chanda said.

He said he had been impressed by the ZRA and Immigration staff punctuality at Victoria Falls Border Post.

During a random check on staff punctuality and smuggling yesterday, Mr Chanda found that by 06:00 hours, all of them were in.

Mr Chanda said it was such commitment and professionalism towards work that had made ZRA to meet and go above the January 2017 target by K27.4 million.