7 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Government Gives Striking Lecturers Offer

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
Sitting, from left: Universities Academic Staff Union secretary-general Constantine Wasonga, Kenya Universities Staff Union secretary-general Charles Mukhwaya and UASU chairman Muga K'Olale at Chester House in Nairobi.
By Ouma Wanzala

The government has given striking lecturers an offer, igniting hope for an end to their three-week work boycott in public universities.

Prof Ratemo Michieka of the Inter-Public Universities Councils Forum on Tuesday said the lecturers had a counter-offer from the government.

"We are waiting for their feedback once they are done with analysing the proposal, which is very good," said Prof Michieka.

However, he declined to disclose the contents of the counter-offer.

The lecturers are set to meet with the forum on Wednesday for talks that many hope will lead to an agreement.

On Tuesday, non- teaching staff held talks with the universities' management and another meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

"We will only talk of calling off the strike once we have seen this offer that the government is talking about," said Multimedia University Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) chapter secretary-general Onesmus Mutio.

Uasu chairman Muga K'Olale declined to discuss the offer with the media.

