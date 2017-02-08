Madagascar: Meet the Sakalava Ethnic Group

The Sakalava people also known by the translation of their name as people of the long valleys are one of the ethnic groups in Madagascar and constitute about 6.2% of the population. Known as semi-nomadic pastoralists they are also known for growing rice. They are located in the Western and North Western region of Madagascar.

History

The island of Madagascar was under the rule of the Sakalava people. The Sakalava's lived along the sea and were among the earliest people to engage in trade with the Europeans. They received guns from the Europeans in exchange for cattle and slaves. Most of their slaves came from East Africa and the Comoros Island.

Culture

The Sakalava have a strong respect and honour for the dead. A caste system exists among them. Top of the caste system is royalty, nobles, and then commoners.

Religion

80% of the Sakalava practice traditional religion.

Dressing

The Sakalava women wear kisaly and salovana while the men wear Kitamby. The kisaly and salovana can be worn to parties and funerals. But during funerals it must be dirtied, as part of tradition.

Music

The traditional music of the Sakalava is salegy, trotrobe and kaoitry. The trotrobe is a dance that uses the clapping of hands and stamping of feet.