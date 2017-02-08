Nigeria: Activist Asks Osinbajo to Probe Killings of IPOB Members

Enugu — A rights activist, Ms. Patricia Ozonu has asked Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to investigate the alleged killing of 11 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during a demonstration in Port Harcourt.

The IPOB demonstration was in solidarity with President Donald Trump of the United States of America (USA) last month. She said the unprovoked attack that led to the midday murder of unarmed citizens by security agents should not be swept under the carpet, stressing that the alleged silence over the issue could mean a conspiracy against Ndigbo.

Ozonu, alleged while speaking with journalists in Enugu that pro- Biafran agitators have become targets of attacks by police and military personnel, to the point that their freedom was no longer guaranteed in a society where they belonged.

"Otherwise, why would any gathering of members of an unarmed group be seen as security threat? Why would their comments on national issues be regarded as anti-government and who said these unarmed youths are not entitled to hold a different opinion on an issue? The security agents of the country appear to have vowed to continue to test their strength with pro-Biafra agitators. The earlier we put this notion to rest, I should think will be better for this country", she said.

According to her, "Probing the incident will prove facts on whether the IPOB demonstration in any way constituted security breach and public peace and whether the group was violent to the point of challenging security officers on duty or preventing them from carrying out their official duties, as being bandied in some quarters".

The activist explained that it is high time the federal government found ways of dialoguing with the protesting members with the aim of finding solution to the agitations, stressing that, she was convinced that no amount of threats could quench the spirit of Biafra among the members.

Also, Ozonu called for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu and other members of group from prison, saying their continued incarceration had accentuated the agitations among the members.