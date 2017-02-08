7 February 2017

South Africa: Parliament - Fibs, Fudges & Fabrications Hanging Over State of the Nation Address

It is mired in controversy over unprecedented security measures - including the first restrictions since 1994 on accredited media's freedom of movement that Parliament's political leadership on Tuesday claimed it didn't know about. And while the ANC is pulling out all the stops for its "people's assembly" on central Cape Town's Grand Parade - including a meet-and-greet by President Jacob Zuma - both the ANC and Parliament distanced themselves from National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete's "Speaker's Ball" in posh Camps Bay. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli has promised that he would ensure there would be no restrictions for accredited media covering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in and around the parliamentary precinct:

"I will make these arrangements," he undertook, after saying: "There will be no restrictions for media to do their work around Parliament."

This undertaking came after the Deputy Speaker, who in the absence of Mbete and her National Council of Provinces (NCOP) counterpart Thandi Modise faced journalists who outlined to him in detail new SONA 2017 security measures that appeared unprecedented. These include restricted access to the precinct and its buildings, escorts for accredited journalists, who traditionally have free movement across the parliamentary precinct...

