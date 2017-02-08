7 February 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: President Mohamud Is Not Kenyan, Aide Says

By Hassan Stiila

Villa Somalia has rubbished recent reports in the media and polls that claim the incumbent President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud holds has dual citizenship of both Kenyan and Somali.

Chief of Staff Ali Omar tweeted on Tuesday denying the head of state had any other citizenship beside Somali.

Recent profiles of the Presidential candidates appearing in a section of the media have widely indicated that Mohamud holds both Kenya and Somalia.

"HSM is not Kenyan passport holder as mentioned in the article please correct" Ali Balad reacted to an article appearing online that two thirds of Somali Parliamentarians hold foreign passports.

A poll recently released by Wakiilorg.com a local NGO based in Mogadishu and covered in an analysis by Radio Dalsan indicated that Somali MPs with Kenyan passports came third after the UK and US.

