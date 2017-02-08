Masvingo Province has again taken the lead in the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (zimsec) Ordinary Level November 2016 national examinations, statistics released by the examination board have shown. The province managed a 31,12 percent pass rate. In 2015, the province came out tops with a 31,9 percent pass rate. On second spot in last year's exams was Manicaland Province with 30,64 percent pass while Mashonaland East took third position with 30,63 percent.

The Midlands Province came fourth. It managed a 29,97 percent pass rate while Harare Province sat on the fifth position with a 27,77 percent. On the sixth position was Matabeleland South which scored a 26,44 percent pass followed by Mashonaland Central with a 25,68 percent.

Bulawayo Province sat on the eight position with a 25,29 percent pass rate while Mashonaland West took the ninth position at 24,39 percent. Matabeleland North is sitting at the bottom with a 22.77 percent pass, a position which was occupied by Mashonaland East Province in 2015 when it recorded a 22.98 percent.

Unlike the November 2016 Advanced Level results where female candidates outperformed male candidates, the Ordinary Level male candidates outdid their female counterparts. Male candidates scored a 32,13 percent pass while their female counterparts scored 27,84 percent.