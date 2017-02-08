7 February 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Masvingo Comes Out Tops

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abigail Mawonde

Masvingo Province has again taken the lead in the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (zimsec) Ordinary Level November 2016 national examinations, statistics released by the examination board have shown. The province managed a 31,12 percent pass rate. In 2015, the province came out tops with a 31,9 percent pass rate. On second spot in last year's exams was Manicaland Province with 30,64 percent pass while Mashonaland East took third position with 30,63 percent.

The Midlands Province came fourth. It managed a 29,97 percent pass rate while Harare Province sat on the fifth position with a 27,77 percent. On the sixth position was Matabeleland South which scored a 26,44 percent pass followed by Mashonaland Central with a 25,68 percent.

Bulawayo Province sat on the eight position with a 25,29 percent pass rate while Mashonaland West took the ninth position at 24,39 percent. Matabeleland North is sitting at the bottom with a 22.77 percent pass, a position which was occupied by Mashonaland East Province in 2015 when it recorded a 22.98 percent.

Unlike the November 2016 Advanced Level results where female candidates outperformed male candidates, the Ordinary Level male candidates outdid their female counterparts. Male candidates scored a 32,13 percent pass while their female counterparts scored 27,84 percent.

Zimbabwe

Sex Worker Killed in Cold Blood

A Harare man reportedly hired a sex worker for the night before gruesomely slitting her throat with a broken beer bottle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.