Sudan: Eighth Scientific Conference Be Hels Next Monday

Khartoum — The Sudanese Society for Political Sciences will hold the Eighth Scientific Conference next Monday, February 13, at the International Conferences Hall of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, under auspices of the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour.

The conference will conclude its sittings on Wednesday, February 15.

The conference will review research papers on regional environment, international and regional issues, the situations in the neighboring countries and the regional alliances and competion for Sudan.

SUNA learned that the Sudanese Society for Political Sciences is 'a non partisan society that does not support parties and candidates, does not adopt political decisions, excluding on the acedmic freedoms.

The society organizes a scietific conference every two years to discuss issues relating to Sudan in its regional field or at the international level.

The first conference of the society was held in November 2008.