8 February 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Gives Directives for Provision of Technical Support for Yemen in Oil and Minerals Field

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh gave directives for extending technical support for Yemen in the field of oil and minerals.

This came when the FVP met, Tuesday, at his office, in the Council of Ministers, the Yemeni Minister of Oil and Minerals, Engineer, Saif Muhsen Al-Sharief in the presence of Minister of Oil and Gas, Dr. Mohammed Zaid Awad.

The Yemeni Minister in press statements to SUNA has thanked Sudan government and people for supporting legitimacy in Yemen, affirming his country's desire to benefit from Sudan experience in the fields of oil and minerals.

He pointed out to the cooperation between the two ministries in the fields of training exchange of experience, referring to the Sudanese experience in the development of traditional mining sector.

Meanwhile, Oil and Gas Minister said the visit of the Yemeni official comes in the context of the distinguished relations between the two countries with the aim of benefitting from the Sudanese experiment in the field of oil and gas.

He said he has briefed the Yemeni Minister on Sudan experience concerning the settlement of oil industry and cooperation in training of technical cadres.

