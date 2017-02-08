7 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Candidate Drops Out of the Presidential Race

Candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Mohamud Farole has announced Tuesday he has dropped out of the Presidential race on the eve of the Election on Wednesday in Mogadishu.

Speaking at a press conference in Mogadishu, Mr Farole said he withdrew his candidacy for president, citing election interference and the increase of the candidates vying for the seat.

Farole who became president of the northeastern semi-autonomous state of Puntland made the exit of the race to support Sheikh Sharif who faces incumbent Hassan Sheikh.

The election will be held in Mogadishu on Wednesday in Mogadishu, and the security of the capital was tightened by Somali and African Union forces, to thwart Al-shabab attacks.

