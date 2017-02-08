7 February 2017

Sudan: EU Ambassadors to Visit Darfur Tomorrow

Khartoum — Today Ambassador Jean-Michel Dumond, Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan, met with the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and announced that a delegation of sixteen European diplomats will begin a visit North and West Darfur tomorrow.

Dumond told journalists after meeting Minister Ibrahim Ghandour in Khartoum that the two-day visit aims to deepen relations and cooperation with state governors, local authorities and the United Nations missions. Visits to EU-supported programmes of the World Food Programme, Unicef and the UN Environment Programme are also scheduled.

The delegation will include ambassadors and diplomats from EU member states and Norway who will discuss challenges in development and areas for future support.

"We will exchange views with the international organisations how to reach out to and assist more Sudanese. [... ] I have reiterated to the Minister the pledge of the European Union to support the genuine efforts for peace and stability in Sudan," Dumond concluded.

A similar delegation of EU ambassadors met with the chairman of the Umma National Party, Imam El Sadig El Mahdi, who has recently to Sudan after an absence of two years, on 29 January. The latest visit the EU ambassadors conducted was in eastern Sudan in December 2016, and in Darfur in November 2014.

