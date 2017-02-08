7 February 2017

Sudan: Rebels Deny Sudan's RSF Claims

Darfur — The leadership of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid El Nur (SLM-AW) has denied the announcement of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claiming that the region Darfur is free of rebel movements, with the exception a few forces based on the top of Jebel Marra.

The military spokesman for the movement, Ezzeldin Yousif Sambla, described the announcement by the RSF spokesman to a Sudanese news agency as "false propaganda". He said:"Our movement exists all over Darfur. The RSF militias know where our sites are."

Lt. Col. Adam Saleh Abakar, the spokesman for the RSF said in his remarks that the "small group" of Abdel Wahid's rebel forces in the high mountains of Jebel Marra will become accessible after they secured the areas of Fanga, Deribat and Golo in East Jebel Marra.

