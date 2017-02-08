Sudan: Khartoum Student March Dispersed

Khartoum — The National Intelligence and Security Service arrested a student on the campus of the University of Khartoum on Sunday evening. Students staged a protest against the arrest the next day, which police dispersed with teargas.

NISS agents arrested student Adam Mohamed Hassan, who studies in the fourth level of the Geography Department, from in front of the gate of Khartoum University, blindfolded him. He was taken to the northern police station on Monday morning, and released on bail that evening.

A student told Radio Dabanga that Hassan has been charged with arson for torching a police office at the university on Friday.

Fellow students carried out a peaceful march on Monday night to protest Hassan's arrest. A student who joined the march said that it continued for nearly half an hour before policemen intervened and used tear gas to disperse the demonstrators.

There have been no injuries or arrests among the students, he reported.

Meanwhile on Monday morning, students handed a memorandum to the university administration, demanding the return of five dismissed students of the Shambat complex, as well as the autonomy of the university.

Mudawi Ibrahim

The sit-in by students of the Faculty of Engineering has continued as they strike from their studies in protest against at the continued detention of Dr Mudawi Ibrahim, a professor at the University of Khartoum. Also the Council of Deans of the Faculty of Engineering demanded the release of Dr Mudawi last month, after the human rights activist has been detained for more than a month. A video shows a march held by students at the university on 3 February.