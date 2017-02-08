7 February 2017

Sudan: UNICEF, South Kordofan Sign U.S.$5 Million Plan

Kadugli — The South Kordofan state government signed an agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) for an operational plan in health and education, costing more than $5 million dollars.

The Governor of South Kordofan, Eisa Adam Abakar signed the agreement on Monday. On behalf of Unicef, representative Ibrahim Khalil Conte signed for the operational plan, which includes activities in health, education, water and humanitarian needs in the area.

Abakar told the press that firstly a technical humanitarian and development committee will be formed to facilitate the movement and procedures of Unicef and the various organisations in South Kordofan, and allow them to perform their full roles in 2017.

In December 2016, the Sudanese Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) announced amendments to the guidelines for humanitarian work in Sudan, including confining permission of movement of organisations to the 'security risk areas', and other regions with 48 hours' notice.

The amended directives include the provision a timeframe for the completion of the Technical Agreements process between organisations and the state HAC, changes to required travel permits, and more.

