Sudan: Two Tribesmen Killed in South Darfur

Tullus — Tension between two of Darfur's tribes has resulted in the killing of two people, while one person sustained injuries in Tullus locality on Sunday.

A dispute over cattle theft between members of the Rizeigat and Ma'aliya tribes led to a shooting in which two tribesmen were killed, a source in the area told this station. Local authorities have intervened to contain the tension.

The Rizeigat and Ma'aliya tribes signed a document of reconciliation in Bielel locality in South Darfur in June last year, stipulating the payment of financial compensations for the casualties of earlier clashes in April.