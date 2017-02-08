Kenya: Siginon Aviation to Handle Qatar Airways Cargo in Kenya

Nairobi — Siginon Aviation has been appointed as the official ground and ramp handler for Qatar Airways Cargo at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

The move will see Siginon Aviation handle perishable products such as flowers, fruits, vegetables and meat that are the top exports from Nairobi destined mainly for Europe and Middle Eastern countries in their Sh1 billion state of the art air cargo terminal at JKIA, Nairobi.

The state of the art air cargo terminal has been custom designed to include a 3000 square metres Perishables Centre, a 5000 square metres General Cargo Warehouse, a 2000 square metres basement parking for transit vehicles and specialized storage area for dangerous, valuable and temperature sensitive cargo.

Qatar Airways Cargo operates freighters to seven destinations namely Accra, Djibouti, Entebbe, Johannesburg, Khartoum, Lagos and Nairobi and provides belly-hold cargo capacity to 23 cities in Africa.

"We are delighted to be the handler for Qatar Airways Cargo in JKIA, Nairobi. This move reiterates Siginon Aviation's commitment to attract and serve global airlines with internationally benchmarked facilities and operations and exceptional customer service delivered at global service standards," Meshack Kipturgo, the Siginon Group Managing Director stated.

Siginon Aviation, part of the Siginon Group, was set up in 1997 and is one of the four licensed ground handlers in JKIA.

It also runs ground handling operations at the Eldoret International Airport handling global cargo airlines.