Tanzania: Questions As Lissu Grilled, Spends Night in Police Cell

Photo: The Citizen

Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament, Tundu Lissu.

Dar es Salaam — Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu spent a night behind bars after he was grilled by the police at the Central Police Station for hours.

Mr Lissu, who was arrested outside Parliament in Dodoma on Monday evening, was transported to Dar es Salaam over night.

Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Simon Sirro told reporters that they directed their Dodoma counterparts to arrest the firebrand MP and transport him to the City to be interrogated with regard to sedition claims he made earlier this year.

Mr Sirro, however, was not specific on the seditious claims which he claimed were uttered by Mr Lissu.

"We are holding him following his tendency of uttering inflammatory statements against senior government leaders; his statements have been threatening to breach the country's peace because they can incite people," Mr Sirro told reporters.

Mr Sirro refused to divulge more details as he claimed it was just a normal procedure when it comes to police operations.

However, speaking to reporters at around 4pm Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe said Mr Lissu will spend the night behind bars after he was denied bail.

According to Mr Mbowe, the outspoken MP, who doubles as the Chadema's chief lawyer, was held in connection with a statement he made during a press conference at the party's headquarters on January 4. According to Mr Mbowe, the Singida East MP is expected to be arraigned today.

He also condemned police for what he termed as waging a crackdown on the opposition.

"While all this is happening, Parliament Office is quiet, our MPs have every right to be protected while the Parliament grounds, at least the office of the Speaker should comment on this," he said.

According to unconfirmed reports, Mr Lissu planned to contest for the Tanganyika Law Society's chairmanship in an election which is expected to take place next month.

This isn't the first time that Mr Lissu is arrested and transported to Dar es Salaam during the night over seditious claims.

On August 3, Mr Lissu was arrested shortly after addressing a public rally in his constituency. He was later charged at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court following the arrest and he is now being faced with incitement charges.

He is also faced with another seditious charge along with an editor of a tabloid, Mawio, Mr Simon Mkina, and two others. They are accused of publishing seditious information in the tabloid edition of June 28, 2016.

Mr Lissu was also grilled by the police on December 22, 2016 after he accused the force of running torture chambers.

He allegedly made the claims following the 'disappearance' of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane.