Tanzania: Deputy Speaker Takes Minister to Task Over 'Shallow' Answer

Dodoma — Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson yesterday took a deputy minister to task for failing to provide a concrete answer to a question in Parliament.

Ms Halima Mohammed (Special Seats -- CUF) had asked a supplementary question on what the government was doing to improve the standards of Medical Stores Department (MSD) warehouses as the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) 2015/16 report had noted that their qualities were poor and were compromising the drugs safety.

The deputy minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children , Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, flatly rejected the report on poor standards of the warehouses, insisting that they are certified by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

"I can authoritatively inform the House that the warehouses are of best quality and routinely inspected by ISO. We are talking about drugs, and that is high value merchandise. There is no way we can compromise its storage and quality in general," he said.

The answer did not go down well Dr Ackson. "The MP [Ms Mohammed] was clear in her question. She referred to the CAG report and not her imagination. We need a concrete answer," she said.

Dr Kigwangalla pledged to work on the matter. "Once we have concrete answers we will present them in Parliament," he said.

On the basic question, Mr George Lubeleje (Mpwapwa-CCM), asked why the government was not channelling funds directly to MSD, causing the department to fail to work accordingly.

"MSD now has a budget of Sh251 billion but still there is a shortage of drugs, and that is simply because the money is not channelled directly to MSD from the Treasury; it has to pass through the Ministry of Health," he said.

Addressing the issue, Dr Kigwangala said the country is not facing any shortage since the current drug availability stands at 84 per cent. "Out of the Sh251 billion, already Sh80 was disbursed by December 2016. The law requires that only institutions under the central government, like ministries and of offices of Regional Commissioners can receive direct funds from the treasury and not their agencies."