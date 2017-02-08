Nigeria: Tuface Not Moved By Being Called 'Coward'

Popular artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as TUFACE says he is glad that he spoke out despite eventually backing off a planned antigovernment protests on Monday.

Tuface was to lead nationwide demonstrations against economic crisis, but announced its cancellation hours before the scheduled march.

He cited "security concerns" after police warned him against going ahead with the demonstrations.

The protests went on nonetheless in Lagos, Abuja and Uyo, led by civil society groups and activists.

In an Instagram video post on Tuesday via his official handle @official2baba, Tuface said, "I watched with tears how Nigerians defied all odds to protest with #istandwithNigeria, it has shown that no voice is bigger than the other whether that of 2baba, security men or even any other person".

He reacted to criticisms that have trailed his decision to back out at the last minute, saying he was unfazed by being branded a "coward" by some.

"I have read several opinions including being called a coward but I can say that I am glad that I am a coward who spoke up and will continue to speak up," he said.

Tuface paid tributes to Nigerians who braved police threats and all odds to take part in the protests.

"I am glad you all lent your voice out when I lost my own, you guys were the true heroes," he said.