Tanzania: Cash Scarcity Stalls Projects At Nyerere, Songwe Airports

Photo: The Citizen

Songwe Airport in Tanzania.

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Committee on Infrastructure (PCI) yesterday raised budgetary alarm over the ongoing construction at the Terminal III of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) and the Songwe International Airport.

The PCI revealed that the government was dragging its feet in releasing funds for the projects.

Committee Chairman Norman Sigalla said during the presentation of a report in Parliament that although Sh26 billion was budgeted in the current fiscal year for the construction of the Terminal III building at JNIA, as of December 2016 not a single cent had been released.

It was the same case with Songwe which was earmarked to receive Sh7 billion which has received nothing as of last December.

"Apart from building the new passenger terminal, the committee also suggests that infrastructure at JNIA be renovated. The government should release funds on time," said Prof Sigalla.

"The committee doesn't see tangible reasons as to why the Songwe Airport project hasn't been completed as only Sh16 billion is required."

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee for Energy and Minerals informed the National Assembly that Tanesco is saddled with debts, hampering its efforts to achieve its goals.

Committee chairman Dotto Biteko (Bukombe-CCM) said during the presentation of a report in the House that the debt swelled to Sh822 billion, affecting Tanesco core responsibilities of producing and distributing power countrywide.

"Moreover, many big customers do not pay their bills on time, so far it the government owes the utility company Sh269 billion. The committee is therefore proposing that Parliament direct the Tanesco management to take legal measures against all indebted customers," said Mr Biteko.

The committee also pointed out that vandalism of Tanesco infrastructure was rife, causing unexpected blackouts and power rationing in some parts of the country. "This trend should stop. Tanesco loses a lot of money because its properties are not protected."