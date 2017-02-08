Mauritius: PM Expresses Satisfaction Regarding Implementation of Budget 2016/2017 Measures

press release

The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth expressed satisfaction regarding the implementation of measures announced in Budget 2016/2017.

He was speaking yesterday at the 4th Ministerial Committee tasked to oversee the progress achieved with regards the 2016/2017 budget monitoring and implementation at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Prime Minister Jugnauth is upbeat that most of the projects enunciated in Budget 2016/2017 are on the right track, in the targeted time frame and are progressing satisfactorily. According to him, the three task forces set up to ensure the coordination of budget measures in various sectors are performing effectively. He further underlined that as Chairman of the Ministerial Committee he will ensure that tender procedures for the realisation of bigger projects are being fast-tracked to meet the set deadline for project implementation in the shortest delay.

It will be recalled that the Ministerial Committee along with the three task forces were set up after the presentation of Budget 2016/2017 last year. The Committee is expected to assist the task forces to ensure proper coordination, prompt implementation of the measures, rapid elimination of bottlenecks, enhanced service delivery of the public sector, and faster realisation of projects and programmes.

The three main areas of focus are: (i) Public Infrastructure Projects - Task Force chaired by the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport; (ii) Quality of Life and Poverty Alleviation - Task Force chaired by the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research; and (iii) Economy - Task Force chaired by the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security.

Moreover, a High Level Committee has also been set up to look into the issue of Ageing Population and the Pension System.