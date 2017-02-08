8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Selective Prosecutions - for NPA, Some Cases Are More Equal Than Others

Resigning from the NPA in January to join a new private prosecutions unit established by Afriforum, prosecutor Gerrie Nel cited the perception that the NPA is selective in its prosecutorial decisions. Nel's charge follows NPA head Shaun Abrahams' challenging of a High Court ruling that 783 charges should be reinstated against President Jacob Zuma; the Hawks apparently ignoring three reports implicating the Gupta family and their business partners in corruption, and the NPA's reluctance to investigate SARS 2IC Jonas Makwakwa after the Financial Intelligence Centre flagged "suspicious deposits" into his personal account. This contrasts starkly with the 12-months-plus effort by the NPA and the Hawks to charge Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, which failed. By MARIANNE THAMM.

"Prosecuting the powerful for serious offences is almost without exception the strongest prosecutorial imperative that trumps the other considerations of public policy. Where the politicians have wrongly appropriated this determination to themselves, or where the prosecutors have wrongly deferred to a political determination, we have a duty to speak out against abuses and act accordingly. When the prosecution is unduly punished for refusing to bow to undue pressure, we must also speak up. It is a sign of hope that there is no lack...

