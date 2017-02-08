Africa: Conflict Is Not Going Away, but It Is Evolving

analysis

There's not a lot of good news in a groundbreaking new report that examines, incident by incident, conflict and violence in Africa. We fight a lot. But what is clear is that the way we fight, and the type of people doing the fighting, are changing fast. By SIMON ALLISON.

Measuring conflict is hard. It is easy to speak to victims and conclude that something bad is happening, or to conclude from major events - a specific battle, a grievous atrocity - that violence is present. But proving the intensity of a conflict, and how far it has spread, or assessing it relative to other conflicts, is a challenge of an entirely different magnitude.

This is where the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) comes in. Run out of the University of Sussex, the project monitors and catalogues all reported instances of political violence and conflict across Africa, south Asia and south-east Asia. It is an enormous, laborious process, involving more than a dozen researchers and a dizzyingly complicated spreadsheet. But it delivers a unique collection of numbers: big data on where and how conflict is happening.

The project has just released its overview of political violence and...