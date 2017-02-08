Zimbabwean pastor and activist Evan Mwarire is reportedly set to appear before the Harare High Court on Wednesday.

News24 reliably learnt that the High Court failed to hear Mawarire's bail application on Tuesday because the correctional services department failed to bring him to court, as they reportedly had no fuel. Prosecutors also told the court that they were not ready to file their response to the application.

The prosecution alleges that Mawarire used social media to urge Zimbabweans across the globe to revolt against President Robert Mugabe.

Mawarire was arrested at the Harare International Airport upon his arrival from the United States last week.

He appeared at the Harare magistrates courts and was remanded in custody to February 17.

A Chronicle report said that Mawarire in his bail application proposed to be released on a $100 bail. He also offered to surrender his passport and to report to the police weekly.

Mawarire, the report said, argued that the prosecution's case was weak and that there was no basis for his continued stay in remand prison.

Mawarire further said that he was prepared to stand trial and that was the reason why he returned home.