Angola: Minister Wants More Incentives for Domestic Production of Raw Materials

Luanda — Trade Minister, Fiel Domingos Constantino, on Wednesday in Luanda called for investors to invest in the domestic production of raw materials to increase the food supply to the population.

The official, who spoke to the press during a field visit to the meat processing company "Valinho", located in Cacuaco municipality in Luanda, said that the firm can boost and increase the food production of meat in the market with the use of the national raw materials.

According to the minister, the company that has the capacity to process more than a thousand animals per day, requires a greater effort to provide sufficient raw materials to the factory.

On the other hand, the chairman of Valinho's Board of Directors, Hélder do Espírito, was pleased with the minister's visit and said he was confident in improving the production of local raw materials to facilitate the processing of meat in the country.

The Valinho company is the largest meat processing firm in the country and has existed for twenty years in the national market.