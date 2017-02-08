Angola: Justice Ministry Trains Civil Registration Technicians

Luanda — The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (MJDH) will hold on 8-13 February a training on "Civil registration, under its subprogramme dubbed to be born with registration", taking place at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ) in Luanda.

According to a press note from the referred ministry, which reached Angop on Tuesday, the training will be opened by the national director of Registries and Notaries, Claudino Filipe.

The event aims to train technicians of the ministries of justice and of health in order to better disseminate information about the importance of civil registration and the documents required for registration.

It will address topics such as "the General Principles and Rules of Registration, Registration Acts", "The omission, loss of the Registry and the defects of the Registry", "Civil Registry Acts in particular Registration of Birth" and "Civil Registry Acts in particular Birth Registration".

The training will also address "Provisions of Proof of Registration", "Special Proceedings, Challenging Decisions of the Registrar and Accountability, and Statistics and Fees".

The subprogramme "To be born with Registration" began in 2015 and is part of the National Development Plan, which is the universalization of birth registration, under Law 6/15 of 8 May.

This law establishes measures to simplify registration of births and registration at maternity hospitals.

This subprogramme is being implemented in partnership with EU and UNICEF.