8 February 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Justice Ministry Trains Civil Registration Technicians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (MJDH) will hold on 8-13 February a training on "Civil registration, under its subprogramme dubbed to be born with registration", taking place at the National Institute of Judicial Studies (INEJ) in Luanda.

According to a press note from the referred ministry, which reached Angop on Tuesday, the training will be opened by the national director of Registries and Notaries, Claudino Filipe.

The event aims to train technicians of the ministries of justice and of health in order to better disseminate information about the importance of civil registration and the documents required for registration.

It will address topics such as "the General Principles and Rules of Registration, Registration Acts", "The omission, loss of the Registry and the defects of the Registry", "Civil Registry Acts in particular Registration of Birth" and "Civil Registry Acts in particular Birth Registration".

The training will also address "Provisions of Proof of Registration", "Special Proceedings, Challenging Decisions of the Registrar and Accountability, and Statistics and Fees".

The subprogramme "To be born with Registration" began in 2015 and is part of the National Development Plan, which is the universalization of birth registration, under Law 6/15 of 8 May.

This law establishes measures to simplify registration of births and registration at maternity hospitals.

This subprogramme is being implemented in partnership with EU and UNICEF.

Angola

Minister Wants More Incentives for Domestic Production of Raw Materials

Trade Minister, Fiel Domingos Constantino, on Wednesday in Luanda called for investors to invest in the domestic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.