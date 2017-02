Abdullahi Sahal Gardhuub, former commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarweyne district has passed away at a hospital in Mogadishu following a sudden illness.

Mohamed Ibrahim Dini, the deputy minster of public works in Galmudug state who worked with the deceased DC has confirmed to Radio Shabelle the death of Gardhuub.

He died of complications due to hypertension. The minister sent condolences to the family and friends of the late DC who is expected to be laid in rest in the capital on Wednesday.