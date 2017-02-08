8 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: State of the Nation, 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

A poem by Mark Heywood

Selfish nation

Rape nation

Khwezi nation

Raped nation

Racist nation

Bad to be poor nation

Oppressed if you're black nation

Happy if you're white nation

Nyaope nation

Dying without dignity nation

Dead in your hospital bed nation

Drowning in a toilet nation

Swimming in the sushi nation

Blue-light nation

No light nation

Murder in the night nation

Security nation

Psychiatric death nation

Safer in the suburbs nation

TB nation

Tender but not tender nation

Desperately despairing nation

600 HIV infections a day nation

Hungry nation

Homeless nation

Dog-eat-dog nation

Fuck the poor nation

Lucky if you're rich nation

Corrupt nation

Zuma nation

Gupta nation

Rupert nation

'Sold to the highest bidder' nation

Not your nation

Lying politician nation

Shame nation

Shame on you nation

No more rainbow nation nation

Their state of the nation nation

Death on the road nation

Return to apartheid education nation

Angry nation

Annihilated youth nation

Denied a basic education nation

Death by the toilet nation

Dearth of ideas nation

Better ANC than dead nation

Your nation

My nation

Silent to be sad nation

Does anybody care anyway nation

Screaming nation

Strangled at birth nation

No more Mandela nation

Whose nation...

South Africa

Parliament Has Broken Our Trust - Press Gallery Association

The storm surrounding the "restriction" of media during the State of the Nation address has intensified after the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.