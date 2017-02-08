South Africa: State of the Nation, 2017

A poem by Mark Heywood
Selfish nation
Rape nation
Khwezi nation
Raped nation
Racist nation
Bad to be poor nation
Oppressed if you're black nation
Happy if you're white nation
Nyaope nation
Dying without dignity nation
Dead in your hospital bed nation
Drowning in a toilet nation
Swimming in the sushi nation
Blue-light nation
No light nation
Murder in the night nation
Security nation
Psychiatric death nation
Safer in the suburbs nation
TB nation
Tender but not tender nation
Desperately despairing nation
600 HIV infections a day nation
Hungry nation
Homeless nation
Dog-eat-dog nation
Fuck the poor nation
Lucky if you're rich nation
Corrupt nation
Zuma nation
Gupta nation
Rupert nation
'Sold to the highest bidder' nation
Not your nation
Lying politician nation
Shame nation
Shame on you nation
No more rainbow nation nation
Their state of the nation nation
Death on the road nation
Return to apartheid education nation
Angry nation
Annihilated youth nation
Denied a basic education nation
Death by the toilet nation
Dearth of ideas nation
Better ANC than dead nation
Your nation
My nation
Silent to be sad nation
Does anybody care anyway nation
Screaming nation
Strangled at birth nation
No more Mandela nation
Whose nation...