8 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 2 Killed As Gunmen Raid Hotel in Bosaso Town

Suspected Al shabaab Gunmen have stormed a high-profile hotel in the coastal town of Bosaso, killing at least two people, and wounding four others, including security guards.

The attack began at around 9:00 a.m. in Local time after assailants armed with machine-guns tried to enter Village Hotel in Bosaso town, which is popular with officials and foreigners.

Some reports from the town indicate that two gunmen who involved the attack, and two security guards were killed in a shootout. No group has yet claimed credit for the siege.

Puntland state is yet to release its own statement concerning the attack.

