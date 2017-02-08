Somalia: Somali MPs to Elect New President in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Vote counting in Somali Presidential Election

The Lawmakers of Somalia's newly sworn-in Parliament is expected to elect a new President for the next 4 years in a ballot vote in Mogadishu on Wednesday under tight security.

The election is to kick off hours from now at former Somali air force base known as Afisyone, which lies in the heavily guarded Aden Adde International airport in the seaside capital.

The members of the Parliament, consisting of 329 MPs - 275 Lower house seats and 54 Upper house senators are due to cast their votes among 22 candidates, including incumbent.

The caretaker President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is likely to be re-elected second term in office as he enjoys strong support from over 120 MPs, sources close to the polls revealed.