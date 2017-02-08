South Africa: Sona2017 - Kragdadigheid. Zuma Style

analysis

He giveth and he taketh away. On the same day President Jacob Zuma playfully told journalists to "just forget" about the rumours of a reshuffle of his Cabinet, he made a surprise announcement that he was employing 441 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to help the police "maintain law and order" at the Opening of Parliament on Thursday. Opposition parties have reacted with shock and outrage, claiming this was a "show of force", the imposition of "martial law" and a "declaration of war". By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

At 8:12pm on Tuesday, the Presidency issued a statement under the heading: "Employment of the SANDF during the Opening of Parliament". It read:

"President Jacob Zuma has authorised the employment of members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for service in co-operation with the South African Police Service (SAPS) to maintain law and order during the Opening of Parliament where the President will deliver the State of the Nation Address 2017. Four Hundred and Forty One (441) members of the SANDF will be employed together with SAPS for the period of 05 February to 10 February 2017."

It means that by the time the statement was issued, the...