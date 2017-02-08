South Africa: Proposed Amendments to Hate Speech Bill Could Limit Accountability and Stifle Critical Discourse

analysis

Recent events in the political arena have demonstrated the importance of protecting free speech rights, and the need to ratify the provisions of what, exactly, constitutes criminal hate speech set forth in the Amendment to the Prevention and Combating of Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill. By DAVID REIERSGORD.

In the wake of the Presidency's response to a column arguing Donald Trump and Jacob Zuma are worse than liars, by author and radio personality Eusebius McKaiser, this bill should continue to receive attention in the political and public spheres--and ultimately be abandoned. The definition and categories of hate speech outlined in it could limit accountability and stifle critical discourse at a time when the country needs to be talking more vigorously about the direction(s) it wants to be heading in.

This bill, which had been in the works for several years, was hastened to completion in the aftermath of asinine and racists social media outbursts by white South Africans at the beginning of 2016. Despite its laudable intent, if adopted, this bill may create a bureaucratic swamp through the difficult task of judiciary bodies applying its far-reaching scope.

In the bill, hate speech is broadly defined "by means of any...