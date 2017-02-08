THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has ordered police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri to stop using tear gas as "minimum" force on peaceful protesters.

Last year, police officers used tear gas to disperse peaceful protesters who were staging demonstrations across the country.

Most of these protests were engineered by social movements such as #ThisFlag and #Tajamuka and were meant to challenge the government to mend the country's deteriorating economy.

During the protests, activists also called on President Robert Mugabe to step down accusing him of ruining the country.

Among the victims of police tear gas were the MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his Zimbabwe People First colleague, Joice Mujuru.

The former premier and former Vice President were targeted as they attempted to address a gathering at an open space near Rainbow Towers during a National Electoral Reforms Agenda (NERA) meeting. The police had denied NERA permission to hold the event.

Responding to a complaint by Vivid Gwede, a political activist, during a stakeholders meeting organized by the Combined Harare Residents in Harare on Monday, Mugwadi said the commission had directed Chihuri to order his officers to desist from firing tear gas at peaceful protesters.

"We met with the police commissioner general last week where we discussed the issue of the protection of citizens who will be staging some peaceful demonstrations and we challenged the use of teargas as not being the application of minimum force on protesters," said Mugwadi.

"But as usual the police have their defence of saying that most times the police will be protecting protesters who end up provoking the movement of peaceful people, and we are again tomorrow (Tuesday) meeting with him where we will also highlight these issues you are raising here," he said.

Gwede said the citizens were afraid of being arrested and imprisoned if they petitioned the government over the outbreak of typhoid.

"We are criminalized, thrown into Chikurubi prison where there are murderers and rapists if we stand up and demand our constitutional rights and we do not know how we can be protected," he said.