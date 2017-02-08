Africa: Alt-Mining Indaba - Extraction's Dark Side On Display

analysis

It's Mining Indaba week in Cape Town, where delegates can pay upwards of R20,000 per ticket for the chance to hear mining's power players give the state of play for the industry. On the other side of town there's a very different sort of event happening: the annual Alternative Mining Indaba, where people affected by mining in less positive ways discuss how best to mount a resistance. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Mining means turning living things into dead objects to sell for profit." That's one of the many lines you won't be hearing at Mining Indaba this year. At the Alternative Mining Indaba, however, it's a run-of-the-mill sentiment - in this case expressed by the BenchMarks Foundation's David van Wyk. Indeed, it's one of the milder opinions about extractive industries expressed.

"Our government is always on the side of the mining companies and not on the side of the people," Pondoland activist Nonhle Mbuthuma-Forslund had earlier told the audience. "That's why we are facing a lot of violence and death. All these struggles, it doesn't frighten us. We are ready to die for that land."

At Mining Indaba you're also unlikely to hear an "eco-feminist critique" of the Africa Mining Vision,...