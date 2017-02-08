7 February 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Alt-Mining Indaba - Extraction's Dark Side On Display

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

It's Mining Indaba week in Cape Town, where delegates can pay upwards of R20,000 per ticket for the chance to hear mining's power players give the state of play for the industry. On the other side of town there's a very different sort of event happening: the annual Alternative Mining Indaba, where people affected by mining in less positive ways discuss how best to mount a resistance. By REBECCA DAVIS.

"Mining means turning living things into dead objects to sell for profit." That's one of the many lines you won't be hearing at Mining Indaba this year. At the Alternative Mining Indaba, however, it's a run-of-the-mill sentiment - in this case expressed by the BenchMarks Foundation's David van Wyk. Indeed, it's one of the milder opinions about extractive industries expressed.

"Our government is always on the side of the mining companies and not on the side of the people," Pondoland activist Nonhle Mbuthuma-Forslund had earlier told the audience. "That's why we are facing a lot of violence and death. All these struggles, it doesn't frighten us. We are ready to die for that land."

At Mining Indaba you're also unlikely to hear an "eco-feminist critique" of the Africa Mining Vision,...

Africa

Tanzania-Zambia Railways Authority Lobbies for Debt Cancellation

Tanzania-Zambia Railways Authority (TAZARA) is lobbying for the cancellation of a staggering long-term debt to enable… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.