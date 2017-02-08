Photo: The Namibian

Windhoek — The Husab Uranium Mine in Namibia, one of China's biggest single investment in Africa, will target production of 15 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

Beata Muteka, Brand Manager at Swakop Uranium's Husab Mine, told Xinhua that the mine produced the first drum of uranium oxide on Dec 30, 2016.

China General Nuclear Power Company (CGNPC) and other Chinese partners have a 90-percent share in the mine and the Namibian government-owned Epangelo Mining has 10 percent.

"The first production marks the successful operation of all sections of the operating chain, including the mine and all stages of the processing plant," she said.

According to her, the plant will continue to be optimized in 2017, and the throughput will progressively be ramped up towards the target of 15 million pounds of U3O8 per year.

Muteka said construction of the processing plant was largely completed in the fourth quarter of 2016, and commissioning commenced immediately afterward.

Meanwhile, Muteka said, CGNPC has remained steadfast in its desire to see Husab become a reality despite difficult short-term uranium market conditions, and curtailment of projects and retrenchments elsewhere.

To date she said capital investment in the project exceeds $2 billion and the company is set to be a significant contributor to the Namibia national revenue through royalties on sales and corporate taxes.