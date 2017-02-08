8 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Ethiopian Parliament Approves Infrastructure Loan Agreement With Chinese Bank

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Addis Fortune
Hydropower projects.

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday approved a 250-million-U.S.-dollar loan agreement made with China's Export-Import (Exim) Bank to finance major infrastructure construction in the country.

The loan agreement, already approved by the Ethiopian House of Peoples' Representatives, the lower house, would finance supply and construction of 400-kv power transmission projects of Genale Dawa III-Yirgalem II-Wolayita Sodo II-Hawassa II in the southern part of Ethiopia.

The agreement, signed in December in China, is composed of two major parts: 195 million dollars for building the transmission line and the remaining about 54 million dollars for undertaking major substation parts of the project.

The Ethiopian Electric Power and China Engineering Corporation Limited have entered into agreement for Genale Dawa III-Yirgalem II-Wolayita Sodo II-Hawassa II back in September 2014, and another supplementary contract agreement a year after the first agreement.

Xinhua

Ethiopia

Harnessing Cooperatives' Potential for Holistic Development

Cooperatives are intrinsic means of accumulating finance for rural and urban societies. And they have still been playing… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.