8 February 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Southern Africa: UN Food Agency to Assist 700,000 People in Drought-Hit Mozambique

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: World Food Program
Food Aid.

Maputo — The World Food Program (WFP) plans to assist 700,000 people via its food aid programs in central and southern Mozambique, the agency announced Tuesday in Maputo.

The assistance is part of the response to the weak agricultural performance negatively influenced by droughts that has hit the country in the past 2 years.

"The total number of people benefited from our support was at 650,000 by last December and we expect to assist 700,000 people monthly until March this year," said Karin Manente, the agency's country director in Mozambique.

The agency said all food products for assistance to the victims of food insecurity are acquired in the national market thus contributing to boost the country's economy.

Support to the victims is provided through a system called Food for Work, whereby beneficiaries perform social services in their own areas in exchange of food.

"The communities select the service that will benefit them. It could be a water system, barns, or grow vegetables. They do the work and we pay them with food," Manente said.

The provinces benefiting from the work include Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane in the south and Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia in the central region. The support will last until the coming harvest.

Xinhua

Southern Africa

Seven Namibian Boxers On World Rankings

NAMIBIAN boxing continues to excel on the international stage with seven boxers now rated amongst the top 10 in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.