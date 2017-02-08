Southern Africa: UN Food Agency to Assist 700,000 People in Drought-Hit Mozambique

Maputo — The World Food Program (WFP) plans to assist 700,000 people via its food aid programs in central and southern Mozambique, the agency announced Tuesday in Maputo.

The assistance is part of the response to the weak agricultural performance negatively influenced by droughts that has hit the country in the past 2 years.

"The total number of people benefited from our support was at 650,000 by last December and we expect to assist 700,000 people monthly until March this year," said Karin Manente, the agency's country director in Mozambique.

The agency said all food products for assistance to the victims of food insecurity are acquired in the national market thus contributing to boost the country's economy.

Support to the victims is provided through a system called Food for Work, whereby beneficiaries perform social services in their own areas in exchange of food.

"The communities select the service that will benefit them. It could be a water system, barns, or grow vegetables. They do the work and we pay them with food," Manente said.

The provinces benefiting from the work include Maputo, Gaza and Inhambane in the south and Sofala, Manica, Tete and Zambezia in the central region. The support will last until the coming harvest.

