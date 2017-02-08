Tanzania: Prime Minister Majaliwa Directs Envoys to Woo Investors

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed Tanzania Ambassadors to use economic diplomacy to woo investors especially on industrial sector.

The PM said the country vision centered on attaining a middle income status by 2020 through industrialisation hence one of the tasks for envoys is to make sure the dream is achieved.

"The government wants investors who will add value of our farm produces before exporting. It is your duty bound to find highly qualified investors," Mr Majaliwa said yesterday.

He also asked them to involve Diasporas in scouting for investors in their respective country of representation and market tourism.

Mr Majaliwa met with some of the newly appointed ambassadors who will represent the country in Brazil (Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi), and Turkey (Elizabeth Kiondo). Others were Italy (George Madafa), James Msekele (Swiss), France (Samuel Shelukindo), DR Congo (Paul Mella) and China (Mbelwa Kairuki).