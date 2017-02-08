8 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Muhimbili Hospital to Start Local Kidney Implants March

Photo: MNH/The Citizen
Tanzanian specialists at the Muhimbili National Hospital (file photo).
By Iddy Mwema

Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) by the end of March, this year, will start local kidney transplantations, it has been confirmed.

Speaking to 'Daily News' yesterday, MNH head of Communication Department, Mr Amiel Eligaesha said the exercise was supposed to start last month but was delayed, adding that it is part of the government's plan to cut down the number of patients travelling abroad for the same treatment.

"Due to some reasons including delays in procurement procedures...the service failed to pick up last month, however we have received all the required equipment and by the end of March, it will be in operation," he pointed out.

Mr Eligaesha cited theaterroom as having also delayed the start of the operations last month, saying: "Currently, the surgery room is now almost okay and installations of some key machines and equipment are also in the final stage."

In another development, he pointed out that a team of some 18 doctors were sent to India to familiarise themselves with kidney transplant practical and have equally returned back in the country.

The announcement has come as a great relief to thousands of Tanzanians who have been worrying of sending their patients abroad for such treatments which will now be sourced locally.

Statistics by the World Health Organisation (WHO) shows about 4,533 Tanzanians died of kidney failure in 2011. However, medical experts warn that the number has significantly gone up now due to changes in lifestyles which influence infections related to the disease.

Symptoms of kidney failure are due to build-up of waste products and excess fluids in the body which as a result may cause short of breath, lethargy, swelling, confusion and abnormal heart rhythms.

