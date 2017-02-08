8 February 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Matumla Warned to Stay Out of Ring for 12 Months

Photo: Daily News
Professional boxer, Mohammed Matumla.
By Iddy Mwema

Doctors at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) have stopped professional boxer, Mohammed Matumla from fighting for at least one year, until he fully recovers from head injuries sustained during a last weekend's fight.

Matumla, the son of the legendary professional boxer, Rashid Matumla lost in the seventh round of the Light weight contest by Knock out (KO), to Mfaume Mfaume at the National Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday night. He was hit unconscious within the stacked undercard of the Meshack Mwankwemwa versus Ramadhani Shauri main Welter weight (66.7kg) fight, to contest for East and central Africa title.

Initially, Matumla was rushed to Temeke Referral Hospital before being referred to Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI), where Computerised Tomography (STScan) showed blood clout in the head. Doctors say a three hour head surgery was conducted successfully. Speaking with journalists on the health condition of the renowned boxer in Dar es Salaam yesterday, MOI Acting Director, Dr Othman Kiloloma said Matumla is doing well.

"He is in stable condition and recovering quickly," Kiloloma said but was quick to warn the boxer against stepping into the ring within the next 12 months, saying it will be suicidal.

"Matumla was rushed to emergency room on Monday morning. He was in an induced coma with bleeding to the brain," he said. Kiloloma further said, to save the patient's life, they quickly made arrangements for a major head operation to remove blood clot.

"A team of five doctors successfully carried out the operation for almost three hours.

We would like to assure members of the public and his boxing fans, that Matumla is doing well, and he will be fully recovered in between eight to 12 months," he said, adding he must have special permit from the doctor to step into the ring again.

